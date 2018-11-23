Tripura to ask MEA for visa office in Brahmanbariya or Comilla district of Bangladesh

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government will write to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking dialogue with the Peoples’ Republic of Bangladesh for setting up a ‘visa office’ at Comilla or Brahmanbariya districts of the neighbouring country to ease tourist flow, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Friday.

Binay Bhushan Das, a BJP MLA, moved a private member resolution on the first day of the ongoing Assembly winter session to appeal before the government to set up an Indian visa office in Comilla district of Bangladesh for easy flow of tourists from the neighbouring country. The resolution was passed unanimously after discussion.

While moving his resolution, Das said, “Tripura has picturesque hills, rivers and other places that can be great tourist spots. There are Buddhist ruins and monasteries, Tripura Sundari Temple, botanical gardens, rock cut sculptures in mountains at Unakoti and other spots. Many of these were uncared for during the Left regime”.

He said a large number of tourists come to Tripura from Bangladesh but those living in Comilla or Brahmanbariya districts have to go to a different district to apply and collect their visas.

Former tourism minister and CPI(M) MLA Ratan Bhowmik supported the private member resolution and said Tripura attracted the highest number of foreign tourists in the entire northeast region in 2017. However, a large share of these foreign tourists was from Bangladesh and so ease in visa rules would facilitate more Bangladeshi tourists visiting Tripura, thus contributing to higher revenue generation from the sector, Bhowmik said.

Chief Whip of the House Kalyani Roy said people from Comilla, Brahmanbariya, Narsindhi and other places of Bangladesh frequently visit Tripura but are faced by visa-related problems.

Though visa rules allow Bangladeshi tourists with valid documents to travel to West Bengal through any registered check post, those coming to Tripura are required to arrive and depart through the same check post.

Deb said the MEA would be requested to issue double entry visas for Bangladeshi tourists so that they can enter through one check post and return as per their wish and convenience.