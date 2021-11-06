Tripura violence: PUCL seeks withdrawal of cases against lawyers

TWO DAYS after Tripura Police booked four Delhi-based advocates under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of IPC for allegedly sharing fake information on social media on communal violence in the state, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has demanded that the cases be withdrawn.

The organisation has alleged that the police action followed their fact-finding report that had blamed some Hindu organisations for the violence in the state. ” …police have invoked the draconian provisions of UAPA law only because of the findings…that the large scale violence which destroyed numerous homes, shops, mosques and other properties of Muslims in many towns in Tripura was the result of orchestrated violence unleashed by Hindu majoritarian groupslike the VHP and HJM, against minority Muslims with the tacit connivance and conscious abdication of their duties by the Tripura Police, ” said a press release by PUCL National President Ravi Kiran Jain and its national general secretary Dr V Suresh.

The legal rights organisation had produced a report titled, ‘Humanity under attack in Tripura’ on the purported attacks on Muslim establishments and the alleged impact of the violence in Tripura.

In notices to four Supreme Court lawyers from organisations such as Lawyers for Democracy, National Confederation of Human Rights Organizations and the PUCL, Tripura Police Sub-Inspector Srikanta Guha said on Thursday that they were charged with promoting disharmony enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, forgery, threatening, provocation to break public peace and criminal conspiracy.

PUCL’s allegations come amid statements from the state police that there is no communal tension anywhere in Tripura.

On November 3, DIG (Southern Range) G K Rao said there were “some mischievous incidents” happening in the state for the past few days.

Reiterating that the state government has announced compensation for losses incurred in these incidents, the official said the police had a neutral role and no such incident occurred in the past week.