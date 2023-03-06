Tripura violence: No offender will be spared, says Saha

Amid widespread violence reported across Tripura in the aftermath of Assembly election results, BJP leader Manik Saha, who will take oath as Chief Minister for the second term on March 8, visited the worst-hit districts to take stock of the situation and issued a terse warning to those involved in the incidents.

Speaking to reporters after the visits, Saha said, “Opposition party supporters and people with vested interests are inciting violence in different parts of the state. This is unfortunate. Over 200 persons have been arrested. Those involved in these incidents will be dealt with as per the law. Nobody will be spared.”

According to the police, 102 incidents of violence have been reported across all eight districts of the state. South Tripura, Sepahijala, West Tripura, Dhalai and Khowai districts were the worst-hit in the last three days. Saha visited parts of Khowai and Sepahijala with Chief Secretary J K Sinha, DGP Amitabh Ranjan. State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee also accompanied him.