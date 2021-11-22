Tripura violence: Supreme Court to hear TMC plea Tuesday

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday a contempt plea filed by the All India Trinamool Congress alleging targeting of its cadres in Tripura ahead of the local body polls, slated to begin on November 25.

The application was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud Monday.

The plea by TMC contended that its cadres were being targeted by the BJP government and false cases were being foisted on them despite earlier orders of the court.

Hearing a plea by TMC, the SC had on November 11 ordered the Tripura government to ensure that no political party in the fray for the coming local body elections “is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with law and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner”.

The court also directed the BJP-led government to file an affidavit explaining the steps being taken in light of its order and “even otherwise to ensure that the process of election… remains free and fair” and “to further the unimpeded right of political participation”.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath issued the notice to the Tripura government on the plea of TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, seeking security for its workers and representatives, alleging wide-scale violence since August 2 against TMC representatives and members in the course of the campaign for elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation, 13 municipal councils and six nagar panchayats.

A total of 785 candidates are scheduled to contest for 222 seats in 13 urban bodies in the November 22 polls. While elections were announced for 334 seats in 20 civic bodies earlier, the ruling BJP has 112 seats and seven urban bodies uncontested.