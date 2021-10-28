Tripura violence: BJP forms 5-member probe committee

With the Trinamool Congress intensifying its political activities in Tripura, the ruling BJP, which is getting ready for the local body elections next month, has formed a five-member team from its minority cell to probe into the recent incidents of violence in the state.

“We have formed a five-member team from the party’s minority cell and asked them to see what led to violence in the state. They have been asked to assess the situation and submit a report in three days,” a Lok Sabha MP Vinod Sonkar, who is the party in-charge of Tripura, told The Indian Express.

Post the incidents of vandalisation of Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh, the BJP-ruled Tripura has witnessed violence during the protests called by Hindu outfits in the state that borders Bangladesh. On October 21, over 15 people including three police personnel had been injured when activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagaran Manch – who had ignored the curfew restrictions – clashed with the police during a rally at Udaipur in Gomati district against the Bangladesh incidents.

The groups had claimed that the police had tried to stop their rally despite having permission. Police had stopped them when they tried to enter the areas near some minority-dominated parts. A mosque and a few shops were vandalised and two shops set on fire at Panisagar sub-division in North Tripura, 155 km from capital Agartala, during a VHP rally earlier this week.

Sonkar alleged that the violence was “orchestrated” by the TMC, which is trying to make deep inroads in Tripura. “The TMC wants to polarise and take political and electoral advantage. So it’s their handiwork,” he said.

The five-member team is expected to submit its report to the state unit of the BJP. Sonkar is visiting the state this weekend as the party is preparing for the local body elections, scheduled to be held on November 25.

After its spectacular return to power in West Bengal, the TMC has started focusing on small states like Tripura and Goa. The TMC has been aggressively attacking the Biplab Kumar Deb-led government in Tripura. Although TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tried to visit the state twice, the state police denied him permission. Banerjee is expected to visit the state on October 31.