Tripura: Vehicles damaged by miscreants outside Congress venue in Sepahijala, FIR filed

At least two vehicles belonging to Congress leaders parked outside the venue of the party’s organisational meeting at Bishramganj in Tripura’s Sepahijala district were allegedly damaged by BJP workers Tuesday. An FIR was lodged against 12 people after the incident, the police said.

Speaking to reporters at the state Congress Bhawan in Agartala, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Tripura Szarita Laitphlang alleged that a group of around 28 people came out of a BJP office located close to the Congress venue and attacked their vehicles with sticks and rods.

“This isn’t the first time such attacks have happened. Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha was attacked, MLA Sudip Roy Barman was attacked before the recently held bypolls, Congress Bhawan was attacked after the results were out. Now our entourage was targeted for attack,” Szarita said.

She claimed the miscreants wanted to grievously assault Congress leaders but instead damaged the vehicles as they could not find them. Szarita further alleged that policemen deployed in the area did nothing to stop the ‘BJP-backed goons’.

Former MLA and senior Congress leader Ashish Kumar Saha, who was a part of the party delegation Tuesday, said they had gone to Sepahijala to hold the first of nine meetings in nine organizational districts of the Congress in the state. He alleged that a group of people armed with sticks and rods raised the slogan of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and attacked their vehicles soon after the meeting started.

Congress delegation’s vehicles under attack from miscreants at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district. (Source: Congress) Congress delegation’s vehicles under attack from miscreants at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district. (Source: Congress)

“Two vehicles were severely damaged in the attack,” Ashish Kumar Saha said.

Ashish Kumar Saha, who lost to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in the bypoll to the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency held last month, said the CM had assured peace after his victory but violence has not subsided yet. He questioned if BJP cadres were not taking the chief minister and his words seriously, in an indirect reference to rumours of factional feuds within the saffron party.

He also claimed that the police remained inactive during the assault.

However, contradicting the claims of Congress leaders, a senior Tripura Police official said police personnel from a nearby picket rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the official said two vehicles of Congress leaders were damaged by miscreants. He claimed the miscreants fled the scene before the police arrived and added that those named in the FIR filed by Congress leaders were summoned for questioning.

Former minister and MLA Sudip Roy Barman claimed BJP-led Tripura was experiencing “jungle raj”. He said the saffron party would be voted out of power in the Assembly polls to be held next year.

He said opposition party leaders – such as CPI(M) MLAs Sudhan Das and Ratan Bhowmik, TIPRA Motha chief Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Trinamool Congress leaders Sushmita Dev and Subal Bhowmik, and state Congress president Birajit Sinha, among others – were targeted by BJP-backed goons in recent months.

He further said, “BJP workers can’t read the writing on the wall. There are six months left of this government. It wouldn’t come back to power. We don’t believe in the politics of retribution. Let bygones be bygones. We want to forget whatever happened till today. But if something happens from tomorrow, we shall remember every single incident.”

No reaction was available from the BJP at the time of writing this report.