Tripura University hold protest march in appeal to ‘Save Constitution’

Tripura University students, staff and faculty take out a march with an appeal to ‘Save Country, Save Constitution’. (Express photo by Debraj Deb) Tripura University students, staff and faculty take out a march with an appeal to ‘Save Country, Save Constitution’. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

A joint forum of students, scholars, teachers, employees and retired employees of Tripura Central University Wednesday held a protest march in the varsity campus with an appeal to save the Constitution and save education.

The agitators raised ‘Desh Bachao’, ‘Sangbidhan Bachao’ slogans and alleged that the ‘true spirit’ of the Constitution is being suppressed at Tripura University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Gujarat Central University and everywhere else.

Speaking to reporters, Tripura University Economics faculty member Dr. Salim Shah said, “There was a three-year-long debate and deliberation before the present form of Indian Constitution as a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic was framed. But in recent times, we are probably forgetting that this is the land of Tagore, Vidyasagar, Kabir, Guru Nanak and Lalan Fakir. What’s happening across India is a matter of great concern”.

The agitators raised ‘Desh Bachao’, ‘Sangbidhan Bachao’ slogans. (Express photo by Debraj Deb) The agitators raised ‘Desh Bachao’, ‘Sangbidhan Bachao’ slogans. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

In an oblique reference to the attacks on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia University etc, Dr. Shah also said ‘free voice’ and ‘true spirit’s of the Constitution is being deliberately suppressed at various educational institutions.

Alleging that certain people with power tried to stop the agitation at the varsity, the protesters claimed they would continue their stir for several days until the situation becomes congenial in the country.

When asked if they would extend their protests to students agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC, NPR across the country, Dr. Shah said they won’t comment on national laws enacted at the Parliament. However, added that agitation would be held to ensure equality for all is guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd