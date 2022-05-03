Tripura University signs MoU with Centre to coach SC students for UPSC exams

Tripura University on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the central government to set up the Dr Ambedkar Centre for Excellence (DACE) to provide free coaching to students from Scheduled Castes who are preparing for civil services examinations.

Speaking at an event at the central university on Monday evening, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhoumik said her ministry took the initiative to ensure a bright future for the students. “A hundred students of the university would receive free coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams,” the Union minister said at a two-day national seminar on the role of women in the development of Northeast India.

The benefit will be rolled out through the Dr Ambedkar Foundation, an autonomous body under the ministry. It will involve an annual grant of Rs 75,000 per head which will be given to central universities to provide coaching and training for 100 students each.

Thirty other central universities signed an MoU with the central government to set up DACEs in a function held at Benaras Hindi University (BHU) last month.