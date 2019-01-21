Tripura University goes green, installs solar power plant

As a dedicated effort towards achieving environment friendliness, Tripura University (TU) officially became a ‘green campus’ by setting up a 500-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar power plant, a statement said Monday. Few universities like Tezpur University, Manipur University have installed solar power projects in Northeastern part of the country previously.

“Tripura University with this happens to be the first university to install solar power project in Northeastern region in the assigned period,” the statement claimed.

A statement issued by Tripura University on Monday reads that the solar power project was assigned to Tripura University under a mega project undertaken by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) which operates under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) would assist the university by mapping energy through net meters. TSECL chief managing director Dr. MS Kele assured TU Vice-Chancellor Prof VL Dharurkar to help the University for setting the metering system soon.

Talking to indianexpress.com about the new solar plant, Professor Dharurkar said: These panels have a capacity of generating 7 lakh units per annum, which will save TU approximately Rs. 36 lakh annually”. He also said that Tripura University would soon become a “green campus” by producing its own clean and green energy.

The VC also said that energy generated from the solar project is under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and the varsity wouldn’t spend a single penny on the project. The PPA was signed on September 20, last year.

Tripura University is also aiming to reduce 60 percent of its monthly energy consumption by usage patterns.

Earlier in 2017, Tezpur University in Assam signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). A 10 KWP Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) power plant was installed at Manipur University in 2012.