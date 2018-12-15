Tripura University forms panel to probe Rs 10 crore e-book ‘scam’

A committee has been formed to investigate an alleged scam of Rs 10 crore in the purchase of e-books in Tripura University, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Vijaykumar Laxmikantrao Dharurkar said on Saturday. The alleged scam came to light during the tenure of former VC Professor Anjan Kumar Ghosh who retired in July this year.

Addressing the media at Agartala Press Club, Professor Dharurkar said, “On the scam surrounding the purchase of e-books, I have appointed a committee to examine how the resources were misused. The team, comprising of auditors, will figure out the lapses and irregularities. I have already announced that no e-book will be purchased for five years. We are trying to rectify all the mistakes committed (till date).”

“The operation (probe) has already started and law will take its own course,” he added.

In March this year, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had ordered a “visitorial enquiry” against the former VC for alleged financial misappropriation of nearly Rs 10 crore for procuring e-books.

The present VC also admitted that the varsity is undergoing an economic crisis, adding that he managed to save Rs 10 crores in the last six months; an income of Rs 6 crore was generated through the College Development Council (CDC) and distant courses.

The professor said that he is also considering introducing 11 new courses in disciplines like Archaeology and ancient Indian culture, tourism administration, liberal arts, social work for tribal development, entrepreneurship development, hospital management, nanotechnology, biotechnology, textile industry and bamboo craft to turn the varsity into an institute of excellence.