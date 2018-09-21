Tripura: Undertrial inmate released in oversight from Central Jail, taken back into custody

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

In an act of oversight, an undertrial inmate was released from Bishalgarh Correctional Centre (Central Jail) last week and later taken back into custody when officials realised he was an accused in another case.

Ashim Das, booked under charges of theft was in custody at Bishalgarh Correctional Centre. He was released on September 15 along with four other inmates after authorities issued release orders, Jailor Banikanta Debbarma told indianexpress.com. However, Das was undertrial for two cases before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.

“It was an oversight on our part. We had release orders for four inmates. We also had orders for Ashim Das and we released him. Later we realised he was an accused in a second case as well. We immediately had him taken back to custody”, the jailor added.

A duty officer at the Agartala Police Court said Ashim was released on bail on September 19 for the second case. However, he will have to report to the police periodically.

On why the “oversight” occurred, jailor Banikanta Debbarma said, “We have fewer officers and a low staff strength”. Bishalgarh Correctional Centre has 477 inmates including 31 women.

