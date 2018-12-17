Tripura govt announces plans to facelift Ujjayanta Palace 

Ujjayanta Palace, the erstwhile royal abode of Tripura’s Manikya kings which now house the Tripura state museum, will get digital galleries as part of the special initiative to offer tourists an artistic and attractive experience.

Advertising

Speaking to reporters in front of the Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala this afternoon, Minister for Higher Education Ratan Lal Nath said his government would soon install digital galleries in the museum and that Projectors would be used to give the visitors a realistic artistic experience.

“We feel this initiative will help in attracting tourists in larger number to visit the museum. It will help in the growth of the tourism industry in the state”, Nath said.

The government is also contemplating to start an eco-friendly battery operated vehicle to transport tourists, especially for the aged and children from the palace entrance to its majestic structure, which is nearly half of a kilometre in distance. “We shall arrange high security for the museum and restart light and sound system at the palace to attract more tourists”, Nath informed.

Advertising

Separate initiative for training tourist guides would also be started soon.

Over nine lakh tourists visited Ujjayanta Palace in the last 5 years, among whom over 4,000 were foreign tourists. The state museum housed in the palace would be developed as the best museum in the country in the coming years, the Minister for Higher Education claimed.

He also said that the state’s CM Biplab Kumar Deb would soon convene a meeting with concerned officials and experts to draft policy for the same.

The Ujjayanta Palace was built by Maharaja Radhakishore Manikya Bahadur in 1901 after the old palace was demolished in an earthquake. It previously housed the state legislative assembly before it became home for the state museum in 2013. The palace served as a royal abode to the Kings till Tripura was merged in the Indian Union in 1949.