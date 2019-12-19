Tripura: Two cops injured in stone pelting at Left rally against CAA, three protesters wounded

Five Left political parties held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tripura along with the rest of the country on Thursday. (photo by Debraj Deb) Five Left political parties held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tripura along with the rest of the country on Thursday. (photo by Debraj Deb)

Two Tripura Police personnel were injured along with few anti-CAA protesters at Tripura’s Belonia town, when miscreants pelted stones at a rally taken out by Left political parties. Both personnel are under treatment, officials said.

Five Left political parties held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tripura along with the rest of the country on Thursday. The protests, including rallies and street corner gatherings, were peaceful barring a rally at Belonia of South Tripura, 90 km from here, where BJP supporters purportedly pelted stones on protesters, injuring three party workers and a cop.

Communist Party of India (CPI), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and CPI (ML) supporters joined CPI (M) in the protests today.

In his address at state’s central gathering at Melarmath in Agartala, near CPI (M) state headquarters, Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar said the attack on Left supporters and frontal organisation activists came as they tried to agitate against an ‘unconstitutional law’.

Earlier today, protest marches were taken out by the Left parties at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, Kailashahar in Unakoti district and Belonia at South Tripura. Left Front convener Bijan Dhar has accused ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attacking protesters at Belonia.

“Our rally at Belonia came under attack by BJP supporters. They pelted stones at us. Three of our supporters were injured. Some policemen were injured as well,” Dhar said.

A duty officer from Tripura Police headquarters told indianexpress.com that women Sub-Inspectors Champa Das and Smriti Kanta Bardhan were injured during stone-pelting. Das received head injuries and was shifted to state-run Gobinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital at Agartala for treatment.

South Tripura Additional Superintendent of Police Ranadhir Debbarma informed that the issue is being investigated.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied charges against saffron attack on the rally and said the Left parties took out the rally without permission and engaged in a scuffle with police when they obstructed their path. Bhattacharya claimed CPI (M) supporters pelted stones to drive away police personnel who halted their rally.

Today’s protests were held amid restrictions on public movement in parts of Longtraivalley sub-division, Gandacherra and Ambassa of Dhalai district under section 144 of CrPC. No violence was seen in any of these parts but local administration has maintained public restriction there.

Speaking at the rally at Agartala, CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das called for the immediate abrogation of CAA and said, “They (BJP) have passed this Law through sheer force of majority in the Parliament, though people of the country protested against it and this law is completely anti-Constitutional. This is a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn India into a Hindu nation. We are on the ground to protest against it.”

CPI (M) student wing Students Federation of India (SFI), its tribal wing in Tripura – Tribal Students Union (TSU) and others held a protest demonstration in front of Agartala City Centre where they demanded rollback of CAA. Earlier on Wednesday, CPI student body All India Students Federation (AISF) and youth organisation All India Youth Federation (AIYF) burnt copies of Citizenship Amendment Act and protested.

However, no student body held an agitation in universities or colleges. SFI state secretary Sandeepan Deb said examinations were repeatedly postponed due to anti-CAB strikes in Tripura, before the legislation was passed in the Parliament. “We don’t want to disturb academic activities anymore. We are protesting on streets. But we haven’t held any strike or agitation in colleges or universities,” said Deb.

Tripura was virtually paralysed in a series of strikes against Citizenship Amendment Bill from December 02. Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB), a forum of tribal parties and social organisations, called an indefinite strike from December 09. The strike was called off three days later as pitched violence occurred in different parts of the state. Internet services were suspended for three days as well. However, violent protests have mellowed down as the agitating tribal leaders said they have met Home Minister Amit Shah and would wait for his move to allay their fears.

