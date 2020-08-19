Tripura: Two cases of rape of minors in 48 hours

Tripura has recorded the fourth case of a minor’s rape in August.

Tripura Police have registered two cases of rape of minors in the last two days, officials said in Agartala Tuesday. With these, the state has recorded the fourth case of a minor’s rape in August.

Speaking to reporters, an officer on duty at Teliamura police station said a case was registered under section 376 (3), 506 of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the POCSO Act late evening Tuesday for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at her village in Khowai district.

In a separate case, a 15-year old was allegedly gang-raped by five youths on Sunday at Bishramganj in Sephijala, 30 km southward from Agartala. Bishalgarh police station registered a case about the incident under Section 376 (2) (g) of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of POCSO Act on Monday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with these cases so far, while hunt is on for others. An accused in the second case has been produced before a local court, which has sent him to judicial custody.

Earlier this month, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was accused of raping a 17-year old girl and getting her pregnant in Unakoti district, 130 km from here.

Also in August, a 54-year old man was arrested from Sipahijala district for allegedly raping a minor in his neighborhood.

Two cases of rape of minors were registered in Tripura in July.

