Tripura: Two arrested for social media post on CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Police have arrested two persons for allegedly posting derogatory content pertaining to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on social media.

The accused persons, identified as Mandela Reang (25) and Ranjit Reang (31), were arrested late Thursday evening but got interim bail from the court on Friday evening.

However, they have to report to the investigating officer twice a week regarding the case, said police.

Speaking to reporters, the police said the duo was accused of posting a comment on Facebook on the Chief Minister.

“We arrested both of them on Thursday, a day after they posted against the chief minister on Facebook. We produced them before the court on Friday from where they got an interim bail. The matter is under investigation,” Santirbazar Police Station officer-in-charge Subrata Chakraborty said.

The police booked them under Section 120 (b), section 153 (a), 295 section (a), 504 and section 505 (II) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in 2019, a college student, a freelance journalist and a security guard of a CPI(M) lawmaker were arrested for allegedly defaming and spreading rumours against the chief minister on social media.