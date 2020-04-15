Tripura: TSR jawan suspended for allegedly beating up youth returning from market

A video grab of the incident, which took place on Monday. A video grab of the incident, which took place on Monday.

The state government has suspended a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan for allegedly beating up a youth in Udaipur who was returning from the market on Bangla Nobo Borsho (Bengali new year) Tuesday,

A purported video of the boy on a scooter being stopped and thrashed by the TSR jawan went viral on social media Monday. The jawan was seen beating the boy with a stick and asking him to hold his ears and squat.

Tripura Police Cyber Crime Cell posted on their official Facebook page this evening that the errant jawan had been suspended pending enquiry.

“Some social media platforms are showing the beatings by one TSR jawan in Udaipur, Gomati district. It is to inform you all that the TSR jawan has been suspended pending enquiry. Tripura Police does not subscribe to the idea of use of excessive force”, the social media post reads.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd