Tripura: Trinamool youth body announces Raj Bhawan Abhiyan on Aug 29 to protest against ‘unemployment’

The Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) has announced that it will hold a Raj Bhawan abhiyan in Agartala on August 29, as part of its protest against the BJP government’s ‘failure’ to provide employment to youths. The announcement came after the first executive meeting of the Trinamool youth body was held in the state Tuesday.

Notably, the agitation comes close on the heels of the TMC suffering a major setback in the north-eastern state with over 2,500 of its party workers joining the Congress.

“The BJP promised to provide employment to youths before coming to power. But they failed to fulfil their promise in four-and-a-half years. So, in protest, we are going to conduct a Raj Bhavan abhiyan on August 29,” Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Youth Congress chief Shantanu Saha told media persons at the TMC headquarters in Agartala.

He further added that they would conduct a series of anti-employment and anti-price rise protest rallies and street corner meetings in different parts of the state beginning August 12.

TMC MP Sushmita Dev said they discussed ways to strengthen the youth wing of the party in the meeting.

“We are soon going to constitute our students’ wing. The BJP cannot beat Mamata Banerjee and that’s why they are spreading rumours,” said Dev.

TMYC state vice president Neelkamal Saha, Trinamool Women Congress leader Panna Deb and other leaders were present during the meeting.