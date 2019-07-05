Tripura tribal’s lynching: Seven named in FIR, no arrest yet

Two days after the lynching of a tribal man in Tripura on suspicion of being a cattle lifter, police was yet to arrest anyone, officials said on Thursday.

“We are conducting raids and arrests are expected very soon. We are on the job,” Additional DGP (Law and Order), Rajiv Singh, told The Indian Express.

Suleman Reang, officer-in-charge of Raishyabari police station, said, “Seven people have been named in the FIR filed by the victim’s elder brother and the hunt is on for all of them. We are conducting raids and are hopeful of catching them soon. No arrests have been made as of now.”

Budhi Kumar Tripura (36), a suspected cattle thief, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after being thrashed by a mob late on Tuesday night at Noarampara in Raishyabari in Tripura’s Dhalai district, close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

On Tuesday night, Budhi Kumar and an accomplice had gone to Noarampara, allegedly to steal cattle.

A duty officer from the state police headquarters said that Budhi was learnt to have entered a cattle shed of a local villager on Tuesday night. He was spotted by some people, and the villager caught him, while the accomplice escaped. A group of villagers then thrashed Budhi.

“The angry mob beat him black and blue. A team of police personnel from Raishyabari police station received information about the issue and rescued him around 12 midnight. He was admitted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries,” the duty officer informed.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Police declined to divulge further information saying more details can only be confirmed after the post mortem results arrive.

Police sources have ruled out the targeting of any community since the victim and the alleged attackers belong to the same tribal community.

Daya Kumar, who is Budhi Kumar’s elder brother, said, “I do not know why he went or who attacked him or why they attacked him. I cannot say anything about the incident.”

Meanwhile, Murtaja Uddin Chowdhury, who heads the Tripura chapter of the Gau Raksha Bahini, said that no one should take the law into their own hands and police should take action.

In June 2018, three people were lynched in Tripura on the suspicion of child-lifting. Taking a cue from a Supreme Court order on dealing with mob violence, Tripura’s ruling BJP-IPFT government had launched the Tripura Lynching/Violence/Mob Violence Compensation Scheme, 2018 for compensating victims of mob violence.