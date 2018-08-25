INPT demands NRC revision in Tripura, says indigenous people outnumbered by illegal immigrants

The party organized a five-hour sit-in-demonstration in front of Swami Vivekananda grounds here this afternoon. (Express Photo by Debraj Deb) The party organized a five-hour sit-in-demonstration in front of Swami Vivekananda grounds here this afternoon. (Express Photo by Debraj Deb)

The Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), a regional party of Tripura on Saturday demanded revision of National Register of Citizens (NRC) here saying indigenous people face identity crisis since they were outnumbered due to illegal immigration. The party, which is mostly formed by former rebels who fought for self-determination of indigenous communities in Tripura, organized a five-hour sit-in-demonstration in front of Swami Vivekananda grounds here this afternoon.

Speaking to reporters during the demonstration, INPT president and former rebel Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said NRC revision is a Constitutional demand and illegal immigration has caused uneconomic problems, unemployment and other issues for the indigenous communities. He also said a delegation of his party would soon visit New Delhi and submit a memorandum seeking NRC revision to the Registrar General of the national citizens’ register.

INPT has also demanded to raise Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation from 31 per cent to 32 per cent citing grounds of marginalization. Earlier in July this year, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said during a visit to Nagpur that there was no need to revise NRC in Tripura since everybody had their valid documents in place.

On the issue, the veteran indigenous leader today said, “There is no way anyone can justify that there is no need to revise NRC in Tripura. We demand that the people should come out clear about their stand on the issue”, he said.

In a sharp reaction to Deb’s statements, Hrangkhawl asked if the CM would allow people from China and Myanmar to be rehabilitated in Tripura. “We can also bring many Chinese or Myanmarese but we are not allowing them because Tripura is very small. We have already been outnumbered due to immigration of people”, Hrankhawl said.

Earlier in 1978, the Tripura National Volunteers (TNV) was formed as a youth wing of Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS), the only anti-left indigenous party at the time, which went on to form state government in alliance with Congress in 1988. TNV went underground demanding self-determination of indigenous people and a sovereign Tripura under Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl leading to severe bloodbath which ended with the TNV Accord signed by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1988.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App