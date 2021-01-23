Tripura tribal party claims members falsely charged with militancy links

Amidst surrender of top commanders of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-BM), the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) has accused the state’s BJP-IPFT government of falsely charging the tribal party members with militancy links.

The local tribal party claimed that four of their party activists were arrested last December from Gandacherra in Dhalai district accusing them of helping militants without any evidence. “The state government is trying to weaken our party. They have imposed a false charge of having link with militants on our party activists. Currently, they are in judicial custody. None of our party activists has any kind of involvement in militant activities”, INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma said Saturday.

Two days back, the party conducted sit-in-demonstration at Khumulwung, headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) expressing disappointment over delay in holding the TTAADC polls and few other local issues including low recruitment in Scheduled Tribe posts in government sector.

“If polls can be conducted in other states, why can’t ADC polls be held in Tripura? We demand the state government to hold ADC poll as soon as possible”, Debbarma said.

Three weeks after four top commanders of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-BM) laid down arms before Tripura Police, officers Wednesday arrested four persons including an ultra from Raishyabari market area in Gandacherra of Dhalai district, 135 km from here.

On December 24 last year, Director General of Tripura Police V.S. Yadav said four out of top ten NLFT-Biswamohan commanders including self-styled assistant foreign secretary Rathan Kalai alias Reuben, self-styled assistant organising secretary Joy Sadhan Jamatia alias Jara, self-styled Assistant Publicity and Information Secretary Madhu Ranjan Noatia alias Yafung and self-styled Deputy Chief of Army Staff Kukila Tripura alias Yarung had laid down arms before the police. According to reports, the outfit is suffering from scanty cadre strength and is reeling under financial crisis, the official said.

NLFT was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 1997 and has been involved in violence, operating from their camps across the international border. NLFT has been responsible for violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015. Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no violence since 2016.

Tripura shares 856-km-long international border with neighbouring Bangladesh, of which around 67 km area is unfenced.