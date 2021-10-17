Tripura tribal parties come closer on separate statehood demand, decide to form joint movement committee

Eight indigenous organisations of Tripura – including ruling BJP ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma-led Tipra Motha – have decided to join hands to raise the separate statehood demand ahead of 2023 Assembly polls.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Agartala on Saturday.

Formed in 1997, the IPFT was revived in 2009 by NC Debbarma to raise the demand for a separate state of Tipraland. The party came to power in Tripura in an alliance with the BJP in 2018.

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, who served as the state Congress president till 2019, floated his own party earlier this year called Tipra Motha.

The party roped in all major tribal parties of the state barring the IPFT and swept the tribal council polls held earlier this year, leaving the IPFT with zero seats in the 30-member council.

While the IPFT has been demanding a separate state of ‘Tipraland’ for tribals of Tripura, Pradyot’s ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand includes indigenous populations outside the Tripura ADC in states like Assam and Mizoram, among others. The ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand also seeks to build cultural and welfare bodies to take care of Tripura diaspora in a few parts of Bangladesh.

The decision of the IPFT and the Tripura Motha to hold joint agitations on the statehood demand is significant as they had opposed each other in the past.

“We have decided to form a joint movement committee for our demands of Tipraland and Greater Tipraland. The procedures of the committee will be over in the next two to three days. We will also submit a memorandum regarding our demand of statehood to the Centre this month”, IPFT general secretary and Tribal Welfare minister Mewar Kumar Jamatia said.

Pradyot, however, said that he expects support from the IPFT for his ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand. He added that such a move would help the indigenous organisations speak in the same tone during their next meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We will go to Delhi on October 23 to press our demand for Greater Tipraland. It’s a three day-long programme at Jantar Mantar. We expect over a thousand people to join us there,” Pradyot said.