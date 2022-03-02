Tripura tribal council’s ruling party announces rally for Greater Tipraland

Placing the demand for a Greater Tipraland centre stage, royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s party, TIPRA Motha, will organise a rally at the Swami Vivekananda Stadium here on March 12—the first since it came to power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council last year on the plank.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Pradyot said, “Our demand is not against any community, but our demand is to constitutionally protect and empower the indigenous community. We want to assure that it will be a peaceful rally. We do not want any negative sentiments as we are holding the rally for the betterment and constitutional rights of indigenous people.”

Pradyot also expressed hope to get permission from the state government to conduct the rally. He reiterated his demand for elections to be held to village councils under the tribal council, and called for proactive initiatives from the government.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state scheduled for March 8, Pradyot said it had nothing to do with the rally. “We have our own independent political party,” he said.

The state is ruled by an alliance of the BJP and the IPFT.

The proposed Greater Tipraland would extend beyond the contours of the separate tribal state that the IPFT demands. It would include regions inhabited by ‘Tiprasa’ of Tripuris, spread across different Northeast states such as Assam and Mizoram as well as parts of Bangladesh.