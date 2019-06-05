Tripura tree felling case: Three Forest Department officials suspended

Tripura government suspended three forest department officials for neglect of duty in connection with the illegal felling of 11 trees last month in Kunjaban area in Agartala.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Alind Rastogi issued an order on May 28 to suspend Sadar Sub-Division Range Officer Sujit Chakma, Howrah Beat Officer Bimal Kumar Sharma and Forester Abhijit Acharjee.

Speaking to indianexpress.com on Wednesday, Rastogi said, “Adequate measures were not taken for frequent felling. We have suspended people who had jurisdiction in the area. Enquiry is still on and we are expecting more expose soon. More action is likely to be taken as soon as investigation is completed.”

Earlier on May 22, Tripura High Court had ordered the state government to submit a comprehensive report on illegal chopping of trees in the Kunjaban Quarter Complex.

The order came after the court admitted a suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which stated that a group of people had illegally occupied government land and fell several old trees, including Eucalyptus, Segoon and Neem.

A Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh ordered the police and revenue department to identify the purported encroachers and evict them.