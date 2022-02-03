Tripura stops mandatory testing for incoming travellers who have RT-PTR, vaccine certificate

The Tripura government has said people with a valid Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report, done 72 hours prior to travel, or with a double vaccination certificate will no longer need to undergo mandatory testing upon arrival in the state. This comes two days after the government relaxed night curfew restrictions due to a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases.

If a passenger fails to produce either of these documents, they will need to undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival.

Until now, all passengers were required to undergo compulsory testing at airports, railway stations, bus terminals, international immigration check posts, etc.

The decision has come into effect from February 2.

The state government had made testing for all the incoming passengers compulsory in January as cases began to spike.

“… all domestic incoming passengers in the state through MBB Airport, Churaibari Checkpost and Railway stations will have to produce negative test report for Covid-19 done by RT-PCR of 72 hours prior to journey or double vaccination certificate of Covid-19 for entry into the State. If any passenger fails to produce the above mentioned documents than he/she will have to undergo Covid-19 test at the entry point,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, schools across the state were allowed to reopened from January 31. Wedding halls and religious places were allowed to reopen, while multiplexes, movie theatres, gymnasiums and sports complexes were allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity. All government and non-government offices have also been allowed to run with full attendances, but following Covid-19 protocol.

The state reported 90 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while eight people succumbed to the infection.