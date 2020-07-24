Tripura to start plasma therapy for Covid-19 treatment as cases, mortality rise

Plasma therapy is still some time away in Tripura as there are certain procedural formalities before going for it, Law Minister Plasma therapy is still some time away in Tripura as there are certain procedural formalities before going for it, Law Minister

With more number of Covid-19 cases and morality rising by the day, Tripura has now decided to soon start plasma therapy in corona treatment protocol. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat in Tripura , Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the decision was taken in a high level meeting with experts and officials of the health department. However, the plasma therapy is still some time away as there are certain procedural formalities before going for it.

The minister said a door-to-door survey for Covid-19 would commence across Tripura from next Monday. Those found having COVID-like symptoms would be registered in a list and would have to undergo a rapid antigen test conducted by health department.

The state government has already formed three dedicated committees to monitor the virus condition in Tripura headed by Health and Family Welfare Director Dr. Radha Debbarma, eminent microbiologist Dr. Tapan Majumder, Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Debashish Roy, state COVID-19 nodal officer Dr. Deep Kumar Debbarma among others.

The committees are scheduled to take stock of situation every fortnight and propose clinical strategies to the health department on treatment procedure, laboratory etc.

As per latest reports, Tripura recorded 3,675 COVID-19 cases till now out of which 2,072 have recovered and were discharged from hospital and 11 persons have died. The state has tested 1.24 lakh people for coronavirus till now and 2.80 percent of tested individuals have turned out positive while 60.04 percent of those infected have recovered and 0.29 percent patients have died.

