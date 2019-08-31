Tripura to sell tea and mustard oil in ration shops to strengthen PDS

After introducing lentil pulses in fair price shops, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government recently announced to sell tea and mustard oil in ration shops at subsidized rates to strengthen Public Distribution System (PDS).

Advertising

Addressing a press conference two days ago, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Manoj Kanti Deb said his government is in the process of increasing subsidized commodities sold through fair price shops to strengthen public distribution.

“Tea will be sold at 231 fair price shops under Agartala Municipal Corporation from September 15 this year. Talks are also going on to distribute mustard oil through ration shops from January 2020 as well”, Deb said.

The Tripura government is now involved in a dialogue with the Rajasthan government to supply good quality mustard oil at a lower price than the prevalent market rates since they mulled plans to augment ration supplies in February. The central government is also being roped in to support the initiative.

Advertising

One kg lentil pulse (masoor dal) was allocated for every ration card among the list of extended PDS commodities in February this year. Meanwhile, tea which is only produced in Tripura would be sold at the shops.

The government will also provide one kg lentil pulses in addition to regular allocation to every ration card, 500 gm suji, and flour to all PDS consumers as special festival allocation in September on occasion of Durga Puja.

After scaling from fifth to second position across India in a year in terms of Integrated Management of Public Distribution System (IMPDS) this year, Tripura now has plans for extended PDS services and is mulling to distribute cooking oil, detergent powder, exercise books etc through fair price shops.

The small Northeastern state is also a member of a five-state apex national body to discuss and formulate policies on public distribution.

The boost in PDS has found traction among a large number of ration shop consumers who had previously veered away from the government supplies. PDS strengthening has instantly got traction in Tripura since 67 percent of the state’s 37 lakh population are ‘poor’ and they view subsidized food products as a major relief from inflation.