Tripura to purchase 20,000 MT paddy at MSP to boost farm economy

The state government will purchase 20,000 MT paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from farmers of Tripura in the current financial year to help augment agriculture economy, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Nath said the state cabinet has decided to go ahead with procuring 20,000 MT paddy at MSP from January 21 across 32 procurement centres spread across eight districts. The process would incur Rs. 5.28 crore milling charge from the state exchequer.

Tripura’s incumbent BJP-IPFT government first procured 27.27 thousand MT paddy from farmers at MSP of Rs 17.50 per kg in 2018, shortly after assuming office. The MSP was later revised to Rs 15 per kg for 21.44 thousand MT paddy while MSP rate has been fixed at Rs 18.68 per kg this year.

In May last year, amid COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had said his government would procure paddy at MSP and work for ensuring better price and marketability to other farmers.

He had also said that increasing the output of primary sector activities like agriculture,, horticulture fisheries, dairy, etc. would help tackle adverse impact of lockdown on the economy.

Apart from MSP, a host of other benefits have also been rolled out for farmers, Nath said, including Rs. 271.33 crore DBT benefits given to 2.30 lakh farmers of Tripura under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

On a different note, the cabinet has decided to evaluate and consider subsidy applications filed by entrepreneurs under the Tripura Industrial Investment Promotion Incentive Scheme, 2017. The process was delayed since many entrepreneurs could not file their applications within June 30 due to pandemic lockdown and the deadline had to be extended till December 31, the minister explained.

Speaking about its government’s stress on pro-micro, small and medium industry policy, Law Minister Nath said 4,328 new micro industrial units, 690 small industrial units and 21 new medium industrial units were set up since his government assumed office in 2018. He also said Rs. 643 crore investment was made in these MSME units in the last 2.5 years, generating jobs for 30,166 people.