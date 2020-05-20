Tripura to procure paddy from farmers at Rs 18.15 per kg

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government procured paddy from farmers at an MSP of Rs 17.50 for the first time in 2018. (File/Wikimedia Commons) Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government procured paddy from farmers at an MSP of Rs 17.50 for the first time in 2018. (File/Wikimedia Commons)

In an effort to boost the primary sector as part of its lockdown exit strategy, the Tripura government has announced it will procure 20,000 MT paddy from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath Wednesday said the state government would spend Rs 41.63 crore to procure the second crop of the Kharif season. Farmers would be provided Rs 18.15 per kg paddy under the MSP rates during the procurement drive.

The state food department was asked to open 22 procurement centers across Tripura in phased manner in different parts of the state from May 26 till August 31.

On the issue, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted: “The state government will purchase 20,000 MT additional paddy directly from farmers of the state at Rs 18.15 per Kg from May 26. This initiative will reach Rs. 36.30 crore directly to farmers of the state”, Deb wrote.

The government invited e-tenders earlier on May 2 from local rice millers to minimise the expenditure burden.

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government procured paddy from farmers at an MSP of Rs 17.50 for the first time in 2018. They have procured 10,000 MT and 16,870 MT paddy in two procurement phases since then.

Earlier on April 27, the Chief Minister had appealed to people to increase primary sector activities like agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, dairy etc. as an alternative to tackle the adverse impact of the lockdown on the economy.

The state government has also announced it will recruit 63 agriculture officers on group-B gazetted posts in a recent cabinet meeting.

Along with this, the state cabinet approved the State Fire Service to undergo a change of nomenclature to Tripura Fire and Emergency Service.

