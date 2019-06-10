Tripura to pay for education of boy who wrote Class X exams with his feet

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday announced that his government would bear all education expenses of Pralay Dey, who overcame severe disabilities to score 69.20 per cent in the Madhyamik exam. Despite his deformed hands, the boy from Gomati district had scored distinction in two subjects. The 17-year-old wrote the exams with his feet.

Chief Minister Deb said Dey will get the stipend for Divyang students. “But we will also give him a scholarship, free higher education and will support him for any further studies he wants to do.”

Dey feels his results were ‘okay’. “I am somewhat happy. I expected more than 75 per cent marks. I shall study harder in the coming days,” he told indianexpress.com. He plans to take humanities for Higher Secondary and English in college towards his ambition to become a college professor.

When Dey was born in 2002, both his hands were twisted behind his body. In fact, doctors did not even let his mother see the child for two days. As he was treated for his rare deformity, his hands started getting thinner. He uses the lone fingers on each of his hands to clasp, but has to use his elbows to eat. “He could write English and Bengali alphabets by the age of three with his feet. English came easier to him compared to his mother tongue. He also paints with his feet,” said mother Putul Guha Dey.

His father Sujan Kumar Dey is a daily labourer but is not keeping well. The family survives on the Rs 9,000 monthly salary of his mother, an Anganwadi helper.

After the announcement, Pralay’s mother said she was immensely relieved. “I am very happy and honoured with the CM’s assurance. We are very troubled financially. My meager income is not enough to provide for the education of my two children,” she added. Dey’s sister has just completed her graduation.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) deputy secretary Pradip Sengupta said Dey is an extra-ordinary students and his academic performance is commendable. “I am told he wants to become a college teacher one day. I wish him all success in future.”