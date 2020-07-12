Tripura to induct women in state paramilitary force

The government has now decided to induct women in the state’s counter-insurgency force Tripura State Rifles. (File) The government has now decided to induct women in the state’s counter-insurgency force Tripura State Rifles. (File)

Two years after Tripura announced 10 percent reservation for women in their police force at all levels, the government has now decided to induct women in the state’s counter-insurgency force Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

Speaking to reporters, Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the Cabinet had approved 1,488 posts for the paramilitary force on July 7 against which 35,642 candidates have applied. Of the total, 4,752 are women.

“We will recruit 75% from the domicile candidates of our state and rest 25% from outside the state for these posts. We have received 4,310 applications from women candidates from our state and another 442 from outside the state,” the minister informed.

For the general category, the minimum educational qualification required is Class 10 qualified and should be within 18-23 years of age. For Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste candidates, the age bar has been extended till 28 years and Class 8 is the minimum educational qualification.

Candidates will have to appear for a 30-mark physical test. The qualified ones will then sit for a written examination of 60 marks and then there will be an interview of 10 marks.

The state government has has also approved Kokborok, the language of most of Tripura’s 19 tribal communities, as a medium in the examination, besides Bengali, Hindi and English. The CBSE will conduct the written examination.

In May 2018, the state government had reserved 10 per cent posts in Tripura Police for women at all levels to facilitate better gender sensitive policing and check crimes on women.

