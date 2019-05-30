Tripura to host 10th National Science Film Festival of India in 2020

In an effort to raise awareness about science and environment through films, the 10th National Science Film Festival of India (NSFFI) will be organised in Tripura on January and February 2020, Director of Vigyan Prasar Nakul Parashar said today.

The NSFFI debuted in Chennai eight years ago in 2011. It has covered almost all regions of the country since then including Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Guwahati and Mohali. This the second time the show will be held in a north Eastern city.

“The film festival is being held with the objective of highlighting science, technology, innovation, energy, environment, agriculture and traditional knowledge in a simple way that would bring science closer to common people through simple ways of explanation”, the Director told reporters.

The film festival would include films produced by UNICEF, UNESCO and filmmakers from different countries. It will also include entries from Tripura and other states.

Apart from the film festival, Tripura’s incumbent BJP-IPFT government also has plans for hosting ‘Destination Tripura’, a special competitive film production initiative. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will make an appeal to filmmakers and producers to participate in this film-making initiative in July this year.

The initiative would focus on upholding tourism and rich biodiversity of Tripura including flora and fauna, wildlife sanctuaries, waterbodies, rubber and bamboo plantations etc, said Tripura Science, Technology and Environment minister Sudip Roy Barman, who joined Director Parashar in the briefing.

Films produced in Tripura under this initiative will find their place among entries in the NSFFI and contest among national and international productions to clinch an award instituted in honour of late cinematographer Poonam Chaurasia.

Chaurasia, who died earlier this year, was an integral part of several national science film festivals.