Tripura to get Rs. 4,802 crore from Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus package, says CM

Farmers wear mask while working in a field during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19, in Agartala (Express photo by Abhisek Saha) Farmers wear mask while working in a field during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19, in Agartala (Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government Friday said it is expecting to receive Rs. 4,802.88 crore out of the Rs. 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the centre earlier this month to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat this evening, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said his government has evaluated all segments which would be covered under the package and is expecting Rs. 4,802.88 crore under five major heads.

These include different components like stimulus to industries, entrepreneurs etc., direct support to farmers and rural economy, support to urban poor, agricultural support, upgradation of industrial infrastructure, increased MGNREGA allocation and increase in borrowing limit. Nearly Rs. 2000 crores among these are from agriculture and agri-allied sectors.

Appealing the youth to join the MSME sector and avail benefits of the stimulus package, Deb said the state government has identified 500 MSMEs in Tripura so far.

The Chief Minister further said that Tripura is expecting to receive major awards from the package in credit support to the new Kisan Credit Card holders, liquidity support to farmers, collateral free loans to businesses including MSMEs, payments to DISCOMs, increase in borrowing limit, upgradation of industrial infrastructure like a forthcoming Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sabroom in South Tripura etc.

“We shall spread awareness in agriculture sector. But the support to 1.42 lakh farmers having new Kisan Credit Cards is likely to bring a new revolution soon. We shall hold a special drive to ensure beneficiaries get awards. This one of the biggest segment in the scheme”, Chief Minister Deb said.

Among lowest share from the stimulus package are PM Fasal Bima Yojana claims against 4,804 farmers, animal husbandry, transport and storage subsidy, EPF contribution to businesses with over 100 employees, promotion of herbal cultivation, bee keeping, interest subvention for Mudra-Shishu loans, free food grains for migrants etc. are among the major components.

“Farmers, poor people, labourers, entrepreneurs in MSME sectors and many more will receive benefits not this stimulus package. Defending the center’s decision to revise labour laws and increase working hours to 13 hours a day, Deb said higher working hours are necessary to revive the economy affected due to the lockdown.

Tax revenue collection in the state, meanwhile, has fallen to 20 percent in the last three months, Deb said adding share of taxes have fallen by 30 percent in recent times as well.

“We aren’t going permanent with reforms for 12 hour working shifts. This is a testing period to revive our economy and attract companies who are trying get out of China”, Deb said. He added workers will be more protected with securities, health check-ups with the reforms.

Speaking about a series of zootonic virus induced animal diseases like bird flu, swine flu, Deb said he feels these diseases return seasonally due to inadequate or improper vaccination practices.

Out of 13,343 crore allocated in preventing animal diseases in the central stimulus package, Tripura hopes to get Rs. 7.35 crore. The state is also hoping to get Rs. 91.82 crores out of Rs. 20 thousand crore allocated for this head, Rs. 10 crore out of Rs. 10 thousand crore allocated for formalizing micro food companies etc.

