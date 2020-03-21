Tripura to distribute free sanitary napkins to all school-going girls

The state government has adopted the decision to distribute sanitary napkins throughout the state free of charge. The state government has adopted the decision to distribute sanitary napkins throughout the state free of charge.

Girl students in Tripura will soon get free sanitary napkins, as part of the BJP-IPFT government’s Menstrual Hygiene Scheme. The state government has allocated Rs. 4 crore for the scheme in the budget proposals laid in the Assembly on Friday. The estimates are yet to be passed as the House is still in session.

According to the new scheme, free sanitary napkins would be given to school-going girl students studying between class 6 and 12. Benefits awarded under the scheme can be dated back to 2014-15 when the Rastriya Kishore Syastha Kariakram (RKSK) implemented under the National Health Mission (NHM) granted subsidized sanitary napkins to 20 percent rural adolescents girls students at the rate of Rs 1 per napkin from ASHA workers.

With an aim to expand the programme, the state government has adopted the decision to distribute sanitary napkins throughout the state free of charge. About one lakh, fifty thousand school-going adolescent girls would be benefitted by the new scheme, Finance Minister Jishnu Devvarma said.

Reacting to the scheme, Srestha Das, a student of ninth standard, said, “This kind of facility should be available in all schools especially the girls’ schools. This is really good news that the government is concerning about the menstrual hygiene”.

Tripura Commission for Women Chairperson Barnali Goswami welcomed the decision and said, “This is a very good step and a very welcome one. We thank the state government for taking a crucial issue like women’s health and wellness seriously”.

