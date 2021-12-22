Tripura to appoint retired administrative, judicial hands to probe pending departmental enquiries

Tripura has decided to appoint retired administrative and judicial officers on a contractual basis as enquiry officers to investigate pending departmental enquiries.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday evening, Minister for Information and Cultural Affairs Sushanta Chowdhury said the cabinet has approved the proposal to hire retired officials of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Tripura Civil Service (TCS) and Tripura Judicial Service (TJS) to handle over a hundred cases pending with the state government for years.

“There are over a hundred cases of departmental proceedings pending against many officials, many of whom are going on retirement. These people are deprived of their retirement benefits since the departmental proceedings were pending. We have decided that retired IAS, TCS officials and Tripura judicial service officers would be hired on a contractual basis as enquiry officers for these cases”, the minister said.

Retired IAS officials would be given Rs. 15,000 and state officials would be given Rs, 10,000 per case if they can submit their report within three months.

A three or four-member committee comprising of law secretary, principal secretary and additional secretary of Administrative Reforms, would oversee their recruitment.

On Tuesday, the cabinet also decided to create 35 health officer posts under the state health service. Those having experience of handling Covid patients would be given first preference and additional 10 points in this recruitment process, Chowdhury said.

During the pandemic, Tripura Health Services hired services of contractual doctors for Covid duty. While many resigned after a few days citing the high-risk work environment and job uncertainty, the ones who stayed back would be getting an advantage during the recruitment.

The Cabinet has also approved five scientific officer posts under the Home department, 1,178 posts of panchayat executive officers under the panchayat department, among other positions.

In its effort to augment technical education infrastructure in the country, the government decided to hand over 49.21 acres of land for the fourth forensic university of the country apart from giving 25 acres of land on lease to the Tripura Medical College (TMC) to build more medical colleges. Details of these colleges would be available at a later time.

Among other key decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting is that 20,000 MT paddy would be procured from farmers across the state in the current cropping season at a cost of Rs. 45.68 crore.

Earlier in January this year, the state government procured 20,000 MT paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from farmers across 32 procurement centres spread across eight districts.

Tripura’s incumbent BJP-IPFT government first procured 27.27 thousand MT paddy from farmers at an MSP of Rs. 17.50 per Kg in 2018, shortly after assuming office. The MSP was later revised to Rs.15 per Kg for 21.44 thousand MT paddy while the MSP rate has been fixed at Rs. 18.68 per Kg this year.