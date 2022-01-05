Tripura: TMC party workers arrested for protesting near Raj Bhawan

The Tripura Police Wednesday arrested 120 party workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) near Raj Bhawan at New Capital Complex here after the party launched a protest on its 15-point demands, which includes the arrest of BJP supporters allegedly involved in the attack on deceased party leader Mujibur Islam Majumder.

Those arrested were later released around 4:30 pm, said police. Among the 15 points, TMC also alleged a law and order failure in the state and widespread unemployment.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, New Capital Complex Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Piya Madhuri Majumder said, “We asked them (protestors) to vacate the road in front of the Raj Bhawan but they didn’t cooperate with us. So, we had to remove them from the road. We made preventive arrest of 120 persons from the spot and shifted them to another location. They were later released around 4:30 pm.”

TMC’s Tripura convener Subal Bhowmik later told reporters that his party was “silenced” for seeking justice. He added, “We protested outside Raj Bhavan demanding exemplary punishment for those who assaulted TMC leader Majibur Islam Majumder in August last year, resulting in his death. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya declined to meet us although he was seen walking around yesterday (Tuesday). We were told he was unwell. Unable to meet him, we submitted the memorandum to his under secretary Apurba Krishna Chakraborty.”

He also alleged that the BJP-led state government here is trying to stay in power at any cost. “We’ve raised several social issues in the state, including the high crime rate and utter lawlessness here, but it’s falling on deaf ears of the government,” Bhowmik said.

Meanwhile, the state assembly Wednesday cancelled the MLA-ship of BJP legislator Ashish Das who recently jumped over to TMC. Das had visited Kolkata in October last year, shaved off his head and had said he wanted to commit “penance” for BJP’s purported misrule.

Tripura assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty Wednesday said Das was served notices under the anti-defection law but he didn’t respond despite being given sufficient time.

“The Assembly has decided to cancel his membership after considering all pros and cons and Constitutional provisions,” the Speaker said.

On the issue, Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “Ashish Das crossed all limits of stupidity. He became MLA on a BJP ticket. He enjoyed all facilities entitled to a legislator but took up the flag of a different party, spoke against the party and the PM. Enough is enough.”

Das had won from the Surma assembly constituency of Dhalai district and had become an MLA for the first time in 2018. He officially joined Trinamool Congress in October last year during a rally of the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee here.