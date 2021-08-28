Tripura: TMC induction event comes under attack, three injured

A programme held by the Trinamool Congress at Badharghat in West Tripura to induct new members into the state unit of the party came under attack Saturday, leaving at least three injured, including one with a severe head injury.

The attack was allegedly orchestrated by supporters of the ruling BJP. Speaking to reporters, TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen said, “We observed the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad at Badharghat. Our youth supporters took part in a huge rally at Agartala, sending BJP into desperation and scare. So, they attacked a joining programme and severely injured at least three leaders and supporters.”

Sen also said Subhankar Debnath, a TMC supporter, received severe head injuries and would be shifted to Kolkata Sunday for treatment.

Recounting the attack on him, Mujibur Rahman, son of former minister Late Mansur Ali, said, “We were waiting to hear a live speech of our leader Mamata Banerjee. Suddenly, 60-70 people gathered and attacked our house. I requested them to leave since it’s my house and not a party office but they assaulted and left 2-3 of us injured. I have got a fractured hand and have to undergo an operation.”

Refuting allegations of political violence against TMC, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “We don’t consider Trinamool Congress as our contender. They earlier said that they will form a committee here in 10 days. Almost one month passed and they failed to form a committee. They are trying to create unrest in Tripura like West Bengal.”

A duty officer from the state police headquarters confirmed this evening about a “clash” at Badharghat that left two people injured. However, the official couldn’t confirm if any case was registered on the issue yet.