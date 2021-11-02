Tripura Speaker issues notice to BJP MLA who switched over to TMC

The Tripura state Assembly asked ruling BJP legislator Asish Das to reply to a show-cause notice issued to him on why he should not face action under the anti-defection law.

Das recently joined Trinamool Congress during the visit of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty served the notice to Das, who had shaved his head and performed a puja as repentance in Kolkata and had said that he would keep his head tonsured till BJP is uprooted from Tripura in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Chakraborty served the letter after chief whip Kalyani Roy wrote a letter to him asking to sack Asish Das for his anti-party activities.

“He is yet to reply to the notice. If he fails to reply within the stipulated time, he will need to appear physically and action will be taken against him,” the Speaker told mediapersons.