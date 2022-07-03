scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Tripura: TIPRA Motha to celebrate Pradyot’s 44th birthday as Thansa Day

Thansa is Motha's main political slogan and means unity in Kokborok, the lingua franca of most of the north-eastern state's 19 tribal communities.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
July 3, 2022 10:47:35 pm
TIPRA Motha spokesperson Anthony Debbarma (second from the left) speaks to media. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

Tripura tribal council’s ruling TIPRA Motha party Sunday announced that it will celebrate its chief Pradyot Kishore’s 44th birthday on Monday as ‘Thansa Day’.

Notably, Thansa is Motha’s main political slogan and means unity in Kokborok, the lingua franca of most of the north-eastern state’s 19 tribal communities.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala Sunday evening, TIPRA Motha spokesperson Anthony Debbarma said, “This day is respected by all indigenous Tiprasa people. We shall celebrate Bubagra’s birthday as Thansa Day. It wouldn’t be celebrated like any normal birthday, but would be observed instead by visiting sick people in hospitals, donating them goods, clothes and helping young boys and girls who are drug addicts.”

The tribal party also said it wants to take care of everyone who needs help through this ‘unique’ birthday celebration.

The comments came even as both the BJP and the CPI(M) accused the Tipra Motha of playing divisive politics.

Motha, which has often been criticised for raising ethnic demands, said Pradyot’s birthday would be remembered by people across the state as an example of how birthday celebrations can be inclusive.

“Thansa Day will set an example that birthday isn’t meant to spend money by enjoying luxurious lives but by helping people in need. This celebration will be unique,” Anthony said.

He added that Pradyot Kishore sent three truckloads of goods, clothes and relief to Assam’s Silchar to help flood-affected people.

Leaders of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) and Tipra Women Federation, among others, who joined the media briefing Sunday, said they would pray for Pradyot’s long and healthy life on Thansa Day.

Pradyot Kishore has been keeping unwell recently and suffers from heart-related ailments. He was recently hospitalized in Agartala after he experienced chest pain during a flight.

In a social media post later in the day, Pradyot Kishore appealed his supporters to help the poor with food and other supplies instead of cutting cakes on his birthday.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow and I know many of you would like to cut cakes and celebrate! But if you really love and understand me then pls instead of celebrating my birthday please help a poor family with ration, a tin sheet roof for a family during the monsoon, clothes for the old and children. If you love your Dopha (community) and Thansa (unity) please celebrate my birthday by helping those who need help. I need your prayers and blessing for my health and not cakes and over the top celebration,” Pradyot wrote on his official Facebook page.

