Tripura: TIPRA Motha to hold stir over ‘delay’ in holding tribal council polls

The TIPRA Motha has decided to launch an agitation over the ‘delay’ in holding elections to the village committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

TIPRA Motha chairperson Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said the party will hold rallies across the state and submit deputations to the Governor, through all eight district magistrates, seeking his intervention in the matter. The rallies were earlier planned for February 18, but will now be held a day before on February 17, added Hrangkhawl.

The TIPRA Motha chairperson said the party had sought an appointment with the Governor, failing which they have decided to hit the streets. Notably, the TIPRA Motha is in power in the tribal council.

The TTAADC spans across 70 per cent of the state’s territory and is home to over 30 per cent of the tribal population in Tripura. It is locally administered through 587 village committees. The elections to these committees were scheduled to be held within March 2021, but have been delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Provisions of the Sixth Schedule have to be implemented under the Constitution. The Governor and the MLAs, all must abide by the Constitution. Why are they not organising the polls in a timely manner?” Hrangkhawl said.

He said the polls were deferred under the pretext of Covid-19 pandemic but if Assembly elections can be held in many states, then there is no reason to further delay the polls in TTAADC.

Hrangkhawl has warned of a peaceful but “stronger movement” if the polls were delayed any further. He said, “We will not invite anything that would lead us to confrontation.”

Tripura’s ruling alliance partner, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), which is the second largest tribal political party in the state after TIPRA Motha, has not commented on the agitation yet.