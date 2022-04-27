scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Tripura: TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot writes to Centre seeking postponement of NEET PG exam

‘More than 5,000 intern doctors from different states of India are ineligible to appear in the examination as their internships started lately, as they were instructed by the government to tackle the patients during the pandemic times, and as a result of which there is a delay in completing their internships,’ Pradyot Kishore’s letter reads.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
Updated: April 27, 2022 7:11:51 pm
TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma during a programme. (Twitter, @PradyotManikya)

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma Wednesday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) post-graduate exam by 8-10 weeks.

In his letter shared on social media, Pradyot wrote that NEET PG aspirants were facing a “tough time”.

‘More than 5,000 intern doctors from different states of India are ineligible to appear in the examination as their internships started lately, as they were instructed by the government to tackle the patients during the pandemic times, and as a result of which there is a delay in completing their internships,’ Pradyot’s letter reads.

Pradyot reasoned that the NEET PG examination last year was held on September 11 but the counselling got delayed by a few months and it was being conducted only now.

“All India counselling stray rounds will end on 3rd May, 2022. The counselling in states will commence after 3rd May, 2022, which will probably finish between mid-to-end of May, making it clash with the examination date for the next session that is scheduled on 21st May, 2022…” he said.

He requested the Centre to ensure that there was a gap between counselling for one session and the forthcoming examination. He said the NEET PG examination this year should be postponed by a minimum of 8-10 weeks from the current scheduled date to help ineligible interns gain a few more months of internship experience and become eligible for the exam.

 

