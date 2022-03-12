Tripura: TIPRA Motha chief says party will fight polls if Greater Tipraland demand is not met

Chief of Tripura Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma Saturday urged his supporters to maintain thansa (unity) and said his party will fight 35 seats in the upcoming 2023 Assembly election on its own if the Centre does not agree to their demand of Greater Tipraland. TIPRA Motha rules the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

As many as 20 seats in the 60-seat Tripura Assembly are reserved for tribals and tribal voters hold the determining factor in at least ten other seats.

Addressing a large gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Pradyot warned his followers and said, “People will come to break our unity. They’ll give money. But if we maintain thansa (unity), our demand for Greater Tipraland will be fulfilled. We all know what happened (deprivation) in the last 70 years.”

The demand for a ‘Greater Tipraland’ is essentially an extension beyond the state’s ruling tribal partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura – IPFT’s demand of Tipraland which sought a separate state for the tribals of Tripura.

The new demand seeks to include every tribal person in the proposed state, including those living outside the TTAADC area. However, ‘Greater Tipraland’ doesn’t restrict to simply the Tripura tribal council areas but seeks to provide support to ‘Tiprasa’ or Tripuris spread across other states of the country like Assam, Mizoram etc as well as those living in Bandarban, Chittagong, Khagrachari and the bordering areas of neighbouring Bangladesh through a development council.

While his demand was rubbished by the BJP and CPI(M) and other political parties have termed it “impractical”, Pradyot Saturday said his party is ready to “talk” with the Centre and said, “We are ready to talk. Why is it that they can talk to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, which doesn’t even obey our Constitution, but not us? We are not a terrorist organisation. We are ready to talk. We have hearts and minds too.”

Pradyot, a royal scion and a tribal leader who has been vocal about the demand of the revision of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Tripura, has coined a slogan — “puila jati, ulobo jati (Community first, community last)” since the formation of his party TIPRA in January last year. The slogan is essentially an aggressive version of his earlier slogan “puila jati, ulo party (community first, party later)”.

Pradyot said he was offered “political lollipops” too but added he won’t settle for an MP seat, ministership or even the Chief Minister’s post and would only agree to Greater Tipraland.

He also urged his supporters to focus on the unity of the community in the ten months left to go to polls instead of pondering on their party and the administrative positions.

“Ten months are left. If we don’t get an agreement to our demands in black and white, TIPRA Motha will fight from 35 seats in the election. We might not win them all…but we shall fight,” he said.

He clarified his party’s stand and said, “We don’t want to snatch anyone’s rights. We are just asking for our own rights.”

Pradyot, whose parents were Congress MPs and his uncle, the Deputy Chief Minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet, said yesteryear tribal leaders like Dasharath Dev, Bajuban Riyan and his father Late Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarma were given “political lollipops” by different parties and claimed it has not helped the cause of the development of the tribals.

He also said he doesn’t intend to do politics but work for the people and do “something for the community”.

In a sharp jibe at the Left parties and BJP, Pradyot said some people are trying to brand him and his party “dangerous” and said those who divide people, regress tribals, create riots between Hindus and Muslims in the name of religion are dangerous and not him.

Formed on January 18, 1982, The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council covers nearly 70 per cent of the total area of Tripura. The tribal council areas enjoy a set of protective Constitutional safeguards for the people of the 19 tribal communities living in it, including the statutory protection of tribal land. One third of the state’s population lives here, a large majority of them still depending on slash and burn cultivation and traditional livelihood opportunities for sustenance.