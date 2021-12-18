Tripura: TIPRA Motha chief bats for symbol-less rural local body election

A day after a minor skirmish between Tripura Autonomous District Council supporters of ruling TIPRA Motha party and Tripura Peoples Front (TPF) left four injured, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman Friday proposed a symbol-less election for the local bodies in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) during the first day of a two-day session of the tribal council.

Soon after the clashes Thursday, Pradyot rushed to the spot and expressed anguish over the feuds between tribals despite his call for “thancha” or unity.

Pradyot said rural body polls are held without political symbols in many states and the same can be implemented in Tripura to avoid division among brethren in villages over political issues.

Speaking to reporters Saturday morning, he said his message is loud and clear that political division is created in villages when political symbols are used in village council elections.

“Rural polls are held without political symbols in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The same can be adopted here. This will help avoid all political violence,” he said.

He also urged BJP, which is in Opposition in the tribal council, to extend support to the proposal and said the election and subsequent constitution of elected bodies are essential to ensure smooth flow of development.

“If BJP extends support, we will adopt this unique system of conducting elections. Village councils in the ADC can be thus formed in a democratic way,” Pradyot said.

As many as 785 village councils spread across Tripura ADC had their tenures expired a few months back but the elections could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While BJP hasn’t given out any statement on the issue, a party spokesperson said the issue is yet to be discussed. “We think the urge to stop political violence is positive. However, the proposal needs discussion before we can comment. We haven’t had any discussion on this yet,” the spokesperson said.