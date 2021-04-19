Tripura: TIPRA members take oath for tribal district council, BJP boycotts ceremony

Members of the newly formed TIPRA Motha that registered a landslide win in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls took the oath of office Monday. The party members, led by TIPRA chief and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma were administered an oath by Governor R K Bais.

However, nine elected members from the BJP boycotted the swearing-in ceremony in protest to the purported post-poll violence by TIPRA Motha.

After taking the oath, Pradyot said he would not become the Chief Executive Member, the topmost berth in the council, and instead proposed fellow party leader Purna Chandra Jamatia for the post.

“This is our party’s decision to choose him as the next CEM. The ADC got an educated, young, energetic person like Purna. He had sacrificed a lot and also worked very hard,” he told reporters.

Leader of the House is slated to take the oath of office as Chief Executive Member of the council tomorrow.

Reiterating his demand of Greater Tipraland, Pradyot said he would work for the party and TIPRA’s political demand.

“Our party believes in ‘one man, one post’ system. There will be an advisory panel and recommendation committee to oversee the entire ADC administration. Apart from me, Bijoy Hrangkhawl from our ally party INPT and someone else would advise and place our recommendations for running the administration,” he said.

Despite disagreement over the territorial demand placed by his party, Pradyot said he is looking forward to work with the state government in order to develop the ADC.

After being named CEM, Purna told media his council would work to offer corruption-free administration.

“The ADC could not be developed due to corruption. We will work to give a corrupt-free administration and good governance in the ADC with the advice of the expert and senior leaders,” Purna said.

Besides the members, INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma took oath as chairman of the new council.

The grand alliance of major tribal parties, sans BJP’s ruling ally IPFT, got 18 seats out of 28 elected seats. BJP bagged nine seats with one won by an independent candidates. Opposition CPI(M) and IPFT were completely washed out in the polls held on April 6.