Tripura: Three arrested for suspected terror links sent to judicial custody till Apr 7

A local court in the Sepahijala district of Tripura Monday sent three youths, arrested for suspected links with Bangladeshi terror outfit Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen (JMB), to judicial custody till April 7.

A senior official of the state police said that a joint team of central intelligence sleuths and Tripura Police conducted an operation based on a tip-off at Khayokhola area under Jatrapur village in Sepahijala district Sunday evening and arrested three persons – Imran Hossain, 24, Abul Kasem, 32 and Hamid Ami, 24.

“They were produced before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s court today and were sent to judicial custody till April 7. They were charged with waging, attempting or abetting to wage war against the government of India, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) among other sections of the law”, the official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

The police said that Hossain’s name came up during the interrogation of two JMB terrorists who were arrested in Bhopal last month. Interrogation on Hossain was learnt to have revealed the names of two others, who were arrested later.

While the police are tight-lipped on whether anyone else had involvement with the arrested trio or their suspected terror activities, it was learnt that a joint team of central sleuths and state police officials are interrogating the arrestees in Agartala.