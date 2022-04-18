Tripura: Term-II of TBSE Madhyamik exam starts, over 97 per cent candidates appear on Day 1

The Term-II of the Madhyamik examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) that began on Monday recorded over 97 per cent attendance.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala Monday evening, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said 42,033 out of 43,294 students enrolled for the Madhyamik examination took the English test on the first day.

“The examination was conducted in a peaceful manner,” the minister said.

Nandan Sarkar, the headmaster of an Agartala-based school, told reporters that the examination started on time and candidates from five other nearby schools took the test at his institute.

As per the TBSE schedule, the examination for optional language papers – Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok and Mizo – will be held on April 20.

The examination for social science papers will be held on April 26. The history and political science segment of the social science examination will be conducted from 12 noon to 1 pm, whereas the test for the economics and geography portion shall be held between 1 pm and 1:45 pm.

The examination for science papers will be held on April 28. The biology examination will be held from 12:00-12:45 pm and the physics and chemistry papers between 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm.

The test for both the basic and standard papers for mathematics will be conducted on May 4, while students will be able to take the optional subject test on May 6.

The TBSE higher secondary or Class XII board examinations are scheduled to be held from May 2. As per TBSE records, 28,931 students have enrolled for the higher secondary examination.

Term-I examination for higher secondary and madrassa fazil candidates had begun on December 15, 2021, and continued till January 7, while the Term-I examination for secondary and madrassa alim students were held between December 16 and December 29, last year.