Tripura: Retrenched teachers struggle to make ends meet amid Teachers’ Day celebrations

As Teachers’ Day was celebrated on Monday, many government schoolteachers who lost their jobs following a Tripura High Court order in 2014 are struggling to make ends meet, by selling vegetables or fish, driving autorickshaws or taking up daily-wage work.

As many as 10,323 teachers appointed since 2010 were terminated after the court ruled the recruitment criteria were unconstitutional, in a verdict that the Supreme Court upheld in 2017.

Former teacher Partha Rudra now drives a tomtom (battery operated auto-rickshaw) after his job was sacked two years back. (Express Photo) Former teacher Partha Rudra now drives a tomtom (battery operated auto-rickshaw) after his job was sacked two years back. (Express Photo)

One of the sacked teachers, Litan Shil has set up a tea stall in Melaghar village in Sepahijala district. “In a family of five, I am barely surviving. Our financial condition is too bad. It is not called living,” the humanities graduate who was once a promising sportsman and activist told indianexpress.com. He has received the central government’s National Youth Award, among other accolades. He said he had trekked Himalayan mountains thrice.

Babul Ghosh had taught students for six years as an undergraduate teacher (UGT). “Today, my life is that of a hawker. I buy biscuits, talcum powder or alta, a traditional red cosmetic paint applied on feet by Bengali women, from wholesale stores and hawk them to retailers on my bicycle,” said Ghosh, who sometimes drives a travel agent’s car for extra income.

Ghosh said he had surrendered his BPL card after he got the government job. “We are not even BPL now. I do not get any social security benefits from the panchayat. I did not even get the free rice the central government gave during Covid,” he said.

When Partha Rudra joined as a UGT in 2014, he quit giving tuition to children. The stigma of a terminated teacher has scuppered his efforts to restart tuition classes. After a meat shop that he had opened was demolished for allegedly lacking permission, he bought a tomtom (battery-operated autorickshaw) with a bank loan in 2021. He now drives it for a living.

A group of retrenched teachers observed Teachers’ Day by paying tributes to 139 teachers who have died since their retrenchment.

Advertisement

Former teacher Litan Shil busy in his tea and snacks stall at Sepahijala district. (Express Photo) Former teacher Litan Shil busy in his tea and snacks stall at Sepahijala district. (Express Photo)

“We have got an RTI response from the Supreme Court, where the court said we were not party to the case. It was a case between the state government and Tanmoy Nath and others who moved the court against the high court verdict,” said Bijoy Krishna Saha, a leader of the group, at an event in Agartala.

They cite the RTI response to argue that their termination by the government was invalid. Some of them turned up at their respective schools and tried holding classes as a mark of protest.

Though many of the sacked teachers landed new government jobs later, 7,000-8,000 of them are said to be still jobless.

Advertisement

The retrenchments have come back to the limelight with many schools complaining of teacher shortages. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath recently said that the over 3,000 TET ( Teacher Eligibility Test)-qualified candidates would be recruited at one go shortly. A list of Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura candidates is expected to be published soon and the government has promised this will include the sacked teachers too.

A permanent solution to the retrenchments was among the BJP’s promises before the 2018 Assembly elections. As elections draw near again, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, chief of TIPRA Motha, which rules the Tripura Autonomous District Council (ADC), has raised the issue.

“I met lawyers along with representatives of the 10,323 teachers today in Delhi. There are a lot of positive matters which previously were not discussed. We shall be asking the topmost lawyer in the country to appear for the teachers in the SC. The entire cost of the case will be borne as promised by me,” he said last month.

A group of retrenched teachers pay respects to their departed colleagues in front of Agartala City Centre. (Express Photo) A group of retrenched teachers pay respects to their departed colleagues in front of Agartala City Centre. (Express Photo)

The sacked teachers say they had not been served termination notices. They also say the Supreme Court has ordered that the notices be served to 462 people in connection with 58 petitions which were filed later.

Some have lost all hopes, though.

Anamika Ghosh, one of the sacked teachers, said, “There were so many ups and downs for us since the Tripura High Court order in 2014. Nobody came to our help. It is surprising that the assurance of help has come just a few months before the elections.”

Advertisement

Some of them feel that the BJP government that came to power after promising a solution has let them down because they were considered pro-Left.

Many of the teachers got jobs in different departments. Over 8,000 teachers re-inducted on an ad-hoc basis till March 2020 have been rendered jobless again after their tenures expired.

Advertisement

A 51-day demonstration started by the teachers in December 2020 ended in police action after the protesters declined to disperse despite government orders.