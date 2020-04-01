Over 8,000 school teachers become jobless in Tripura, govt announces financial aid

In a video shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, Deb is heard saying that a cabinet meeting decided to give the highest salary scale to these teachers. (Express/File) In a video shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, Deb is heard saying that a cabinet meeting decided to give the highest salary scale to these teachers. (Express/File)

A day after the ad-hoc extension period of over 10,000 school teachers in Tripura expired amidst national lockdown, the state government Wednesday announced a one-time relief for the 8,882 teachers providing Rs 35,000 to each of their families.

At least 10,323 school teachers, including graduate, under-graduate and post-graduate faculty, were inducted in different phases over the years since 2010. Their services were terminated over faulty recruitment process by the Supreme Court in 2017, however, were later re-inducted on ad hoc basis till March 31, 2020. Their service tenure expired on Tuesday.

রাজ্যের যে ৮,৮৮২ জন এডহক শিক্ষক ছিল তাদের পরিবার যেন এই দুঃসময়ে অসুবিধার সম্মুখীন না হয়, সে জন্য আজ মন্ত্রীসভা সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে এই ৮,৮৮২ জনকে ৩৫ হাজার টাকা করে আর্থিক সাহায্য দেওয়া হবে। এই পদক্ষেপে মন্ত্রীসভায় উপস্থিত সকল মন্ত্রীদের সম্মতি পেয়ে আমি অত্যন্ত খুশী। pic.twitter.com/hVJntMrOKA — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 1, 2020

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, the remaining of the 10,323 teachers will be absorbed in different positions through competitive examinations. In a video shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, Deb is heard saying that a cabinet meeting decided to give the highest salary scale to these teachers.

“Our government will give Rs 35,000 to each of 8,882 teachers during this time of crisis for a period of one month. We hope that their families will benefit from this support. We have already filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking permission to consider them in separate permanent positions. We hope the verdict will serve for betterment and development of people and this state”, the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Education minister Ratan Lal Nath, last evening said, the state government had sent a petition to the apex court through email seeking permission to appoint the terminated teachers in permanent positions. Nath also said that the cabinet has decided to induct these teachers in permanent positions in Group C and Group D posts in different departments of the state government.

