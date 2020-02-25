Tripura: Teacher hit streets over faulty recruitment, say don’t want non-teaching positions

All Tripura 10323 Adhoc Teachers Employees Organisation carries out a rally in Tripura on Tuesday. (Express photo) All Tripura 10323 Adhoc Teachers Employees Organisation carries out a rally in Tripura on Tuesday. (Express photo)

An association of 10,323 teachers, who were terminated over a faulty recruitment policy, hit streets in Agartala Tuesday saying they want to be retained in their teaching positions and not in non-teaching posts recently announced by the government.

Speaking to reporters, All Tripura 10323 Adhoc Teachers Employees Organisation president Bimal Saha said, “Our jobs were terminated for faulty recruitment policy. It wasn’t our fault and the order passed by High Court confirmed that fact as well. We demand to be reinstated as teachers in our existing positions. We have a hearing coming up for a petition filed with the Supreme Court on March 16. We shall see if the rashtravadi sarkar (nationalist government) stands with us legally on that day”.

The protest took place a day after another teacher’s organisation called Amra 10,323, staged a protest in the state capital and urged the government to provide them with a sustainable solution.

The school teachers, including graduate, post graduate, and undergraduate teachers were inducted in different phases since 2010. These recruitments went to litigation and in 2014, the Tripura High Court terminated the contract of teachers, terming the recruitment process as “unconstitutional”. In reference to a special leave petition filed by the state government, the Supreme Court later upheld the High Court verdict in March 2017.

The teachers were pronounced to retire after December 31, 2017, as per the apex court verdict, after which they were inducted on an ad-hoc basis. In November last year, the Supreme Court granted them a one-time final extension till March, 2020.

After the court verdict was clear, the erstwhile Left Front government started an initiative to recruit 13,000 persons in non-teaching positions. These included posts of student counselors, academic counselors, hostel wardens, etc., in the education department and 1,000 posts in social education and social welfare departments.

A section of the ‘terminated’ teachers had rejected these positions as insulting and supported the BJP, then in opposition, which promised a sustainable solution.

Referring to the BJP’s promise, Bimal Saha said the soon-to-be terminated school teachers are keeping an eye on the activities of Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government about their ongoing petition in the Supreme Court. “If they stand with us, we shall keep supporting the government or else, we shall decide our next course of action in due time. Our movement will continue,” Saha said.

Earlier on February 3, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said his government is working to create 11,800 posts, which would re-appoint those among 10,323 teachers who are still jobless after their service tenure ends. All the proposed new jobs would be contractual in nature, he said.

On the issue, the agitating teachers said they want to be retained as school teachers and not in non-teaching posts.

The demands of these teachers include ensuring teaching jobs for them, die-in-harness benefits for families of teachers who expired since the court order, withdrawal of their termination letter, the introduction of a Validation Act and clarification of ad-hoc positions.

While around 2,000 of these teachers have already been absorbed in other positions through the separate recruitment process, a majority of them are facing loss of employment by March 31.

