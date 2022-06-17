Tripura govt suspends school tomorrow as incessant showers cause waterlogging

Tripura has suspended classes for all government, government-aided schools, senior-basic and junior-basic schools as well as madrasas for a day all over the state after incessant rains for over seven hours left large parts of Agartala city and the Sadar subdivision inundated.

A notification issued on Friday by joint secretary Chandni Chandran said all schools and madrasas would remain closed on Saturday.

The water level in the Howrah river, which practically borders the Agartala city, is learnt to have reached 9.13 m–above the warning level and close to the flood stage, as per latest inputs.

A report of the State Emergency Operations Centre said low-lying areas in West Tripura district were inundated because of heavy rainfall and that rescue operations were started by the district administration. Three teams of civil-defence volunteers, one fire service team, one team each of the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force were pressed into service. Flood control teams of the water resource department were monitoring water levels of different rivers.

Several cars and motorists were stuck in waterlogging in Agartala and people were found wading through knee-deep and even deeper water in some places.

However, storm water on roads was relatively less in some parts of the city—especially those in the higher northern zone and areas close to embankments around the Howrah river and the Katakhal canal.

Agartala municipal commissioner Shailesh Kumar Yadav said that waterlogging occurred in parts of the city’s central zone like Orient Chowmuhani, Shakuntala Road, RMS Chowmuhani, Ganaraj Chowmuhani, IGM Chowmuhani and Paradise Chowmuhani owing to heavy downpour from 11am.

“All arrangements for extracting storm water are functional, including 16 pumps and a few mobile water-extraction pumps,” the commissioner said.

As per the meteorological department, 145mm rainfall was recorded from 11am to 5.30pm, which is among the three cases of highest rainfalls in the past 62 years. The department predicted heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours, owing to which the state administration has launched a slew of helpline numbers to request emergency evacuation or shifting to hospitals.

The Agartala municipality has asked citizens to stay indoors for the next two days and cooperate with disaster management personnel.

Heavy waterlogging due to showers had occurred frequently over the past few weeks in Agartala and its suburbs. The city saw a similar situation in 2019, with thousands sheltered in relief camps.

The municipality houses around five lakh people and spans across a 76 sq km area. Situated on the banks of the Howrah river and the Katakhal canal, Agartala is the second-largest city in the Northeast, after Guwahati in Assam. Geographically the city is a bit depressed in its old parts.

Sarat Das, a senior official of the state disaster management authority, told a press conference that seven relief camps with food, medicines and other necessary supplies were operational in different parts of the capital city. However, figures of people who were sheltered in these camps are not immediately available, he said.