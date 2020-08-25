Tripura suspects community transmission as Covid cases surge, CM Deb directs to conduct antibody survey

According to the latest reports, 44 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Tripura. (Photo for representation)

As COVID-19 cases rise in Tripura, the state on Tuesday issued a warning of suspected community transmission in the next few weeks. A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday evening revealed that Covid cases in Tripura doubled in 31.5 days, marginally surpassing the national average of 32 days.

Predicting a Covid peak in the state by October this year, Dr Tapan Majumder, the head of the microbiology department at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and member of the core panel, said the authorities have found 9-10 percent fresh positivity rate in the last few weeks, which is double the safe limit suggested by WHO.

“10 percent positivity rate is alarming as it is. But if it continues in the current pace, the danger limit may be exceeded and community transmission might start”, Majumder said.

“We are working hard to keep the death rate low in coming days. But there have been some severe case of pneumonia apart from co-morbidities in most cases like diabetes, kidney or heart related ailments. Many of these people came to hospital very late, which was part of the reason of their death. We appeal people to report to hospital and consult authorities early to save their precious lives”, he added.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the state’s COVID-19 core committee to conduct an antibody survey across the state, so that plasma therapy can be started for ailing patients. The survey, which would come in quick succession of another COVID survey held across Tripura earlier this month, would be conducted from September 15.

The survey would essentially test presence of COVID-19 antibodies among people, for resisting the infection. Recent surveys held at Delhi found 35 percent of surveyed people had antibody in them. Once the survey is done, doctors are hoping to make an accurate prediction of how long it would take for the transmission curve to flatten.

Tripura has identified 8,920 COVID positive cases so far, out of which 6,414 have recovered. The death toll stood at 78, marking 0.88 percent fatality rate.

